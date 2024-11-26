Haverfordwest High School pupil Jac was announced as the winner of the Torch Theatre's 'design a golden object' competition for this year's Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.

The competition saw young people from across west Wales submit their designs for a 'priceless object' to be placed in the giant's castle.

Jac's design of a giant golden Croc was chosen as the winner out of 150 entries.

The judges were delighted by designs such as stinky socks, everlasting cheesecakes, glittering football boots, and sparkly butterflies, but Jac's design was a foot above the rest.

Jac said: "I was very happy and couldn't believe I had won.

"I am excited to see my Croc in giant size.

"I have Crocs and I had them on when I was thinking what I could draw.

"I thought it would be funny to see it in a huge size.

"I think the Crocs’ magic power should be to hide the smell of really smelly feet, so they always smell nice.

"I go to the pantomime every year so I can’t wait to see my idea in it."

Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community at the Torch, said: "Thank you so much to everyone who took part in the competition.

"It was an absolute pleasure to receive the fabulous entries from young people across the county.

"The standard was incredibly high, and we could have easily had five or six runners-up in each age group.

"We were really amazed by all the incredibly imaginative, colourful, and sparkling designs.

"However, some tough decisions had to be made by Kevin, our designer, and Chelsey, our director, and we're really excited to announce that Jac is our 2024 design competition winner.

"We can’t wait to see our Jack trying to rescue Jac’s Croc from the Giant’s Golden Room.

"And for all those that are curious, Jac is not related to our Jack."

The runners-up in each category were Gwilym and Lucie, who both designed stinky socks in the under 5s category, Nell, who created a sparkly butterfly in the 5 to 11 category, and Jayden, who sent in a powerful golden whistle which, when blown, says "No" in the 11 to 18 category.

Mr Howe added: "If you want to see the winning design in real life then come along to the Torch and see our pantomime running throughout December.

"And whilst you’re here check out all the other entries to the competition which will be displayed in our gallery."

Jack and the Beanstalk will feature on the Torch Theatre stage from December 13 to December 29, 2024, with matinee and evening performances.

Ticket prices are £23.50, £19.50 for concessions, and £75 for a family ticket.

There will be a relaxed environment performance on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm, and a BSL performance on Tuesday, December 17 at 6pm.

To book tickets or for further information, contact the box office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.