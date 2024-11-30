A four-bedroom house in Haverfordwest with an indoor swimming pool is on the market for £350,000.
Based in the village of Treffgarne, the property has a pool measuring 7.851m x 5.068m in the back garden next to a spacious lawned area.
Meanwhile, inside the home, there are two bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and shower room.
Upon entering through the hallway, the living room features a carpet, multi-fuel fire and double-glazed windows.
This is on the same floor as the kitchen, comprising of double-glazed windows overlooking the garden and a double-glazed door that leads outside.
All four bedrooms are on the first floor along with the shower room containing tiled floors, a toilet, basin and shower cubicle.
The second bathroom, however, comes with a corner bath, lino flooring and a frosted Upvc double glazing window.
For more information about 21 Meadow Park, check out the Haverfordwest house on Rightmove.
