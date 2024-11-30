Based in the village of Treffgarne, the property has a pool measuring 7.851m x 5.068m in the back garden next to a spacious lawned area.

Meanwhile, inside the home, there are two bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and shower room.

The swimming pool measures measures 7.851m x 5.068m. (Image: Rightmove) A spacious lawn is located next to the pool. (Image: Rightmove) All four bedrooms are on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove) There are two bathrooms in the property. (Image: Rightmove) Upon entering through the hallway, the living room features a carpet, multi-fuel fire and double-glazed windows.

This is on the same floor as the kitchen, comprising of double-glazed windows overlooking the garden and a double-glazed door that leads outside.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor along with the shower room containing tiled floors, a toilet, basin and shower cubicle.

The living room has a multi-fuel fire. (Image: Rightmove) The dining room leads into the living room. (Image: Rightmove)

A double-glazed door in the kitchen leads out to the garden. (Image: Rightmove) The hallway comes with lino flooring. (Image: Rightmove) The second bathroom, however, comes with a corner bath, lino flooring and a frosted Upvc double glazing window.

For more information about 21 Meadow Park, check out the Haverfordwest house on Rightmove.