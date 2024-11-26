The scheme, created by the council's access team, aims to ensure that people with impairments, disabilities, or additional needs are heard.

Gofyn, which means 'ask', will allow individuals to share their thoughts on various projects, developments, or services.

This will help organisations understand how to make their offerings more accessible.

The initiative is based on the idea that questions help us learn what people want and how we can make things work for everyone.

Gofyn will ensure that people with disabilities, impairments, health, or other needs can have their say on anything from a new road layout to a new lunch club.

The scheme invites people across Pembrokeshire to sign up as members of Gofyn and share their interests.

When consultations arise or organisations seek feedback, Gofyn will reach out to interested members for their thoughts, ideas, or comments.

This approach aims to ensure that things work better for those who need them from the start, reducing the need for later redesigns to make them accessible.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services, said: "It will be good to help people actively engage in consultations affecting their communities.

"We will see better designed, better used, right-first-time outcomes, and that’s good for everyone.

"I am encouraging people to sign up so they can have their say."

The council has assured that all data will be safely stored on Pembrokeshire County Council servers, under PCC data protection rules.

Emma Lewis, one of the access officers at Pembrokeshire County Council, is developing and managing Gofyn, with assistance from the access team.

She can be contacted by telephone at 01437 775 395, by email at accessofficer@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, or by post at Gofyn, Access Office, 3D, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.

The council is open to questions via phone, email, text, or letter, and can even arrange meetings to discuss Gofyn.

They are also willing to communicate in other formats if required.

For more information, visit the council's website.