Dydd Gŵyl y Nadolig will take place on December 21 around the Town Moor, between 10.30am and 7pm.

Organisers SPAN Arts say the event aims to 'rekindle the spirit of the season' through music, crafts, and traditional food.

The Whitland Male Choir will perform carols and partake in Plygain, an unaccompanied carol-singing tradition.

Cardiff street performers La La La Productions will entertain children throughout the day with their festive performances.

A highlight of the event will be the traditional Mari Lwyd, a decorated horse figure central to Welsh wassailing customs.

The Mari Lwyd puppet, created by artist Samara van Rijswijk, will interact with attendees, spreading cheer and mischief.

For those keen on getting creative, the festival will offer various workshops.

These include natural wreath-making led by Hannah Darby, hand-printed Christmas decorations with Evangeline Morris and Samara van Rijswijk, and gingerbread man decorating.

A treasure hunt is also planned for young visitors.

Storytelling sessions will share tales steeped in Welsh folklore and holiday traditions.

Food will play a big part in the celebrations, with hot cawl and traditional treats like Bara Brith—tea-soaked spiced fruit loaf—and Welsh cakes on offer.

Other festive delights and hot drinks will also be available.

The event operates on a "pay what you can" basis, starting from £3 per person.

Located at SPAN Arts, Town Moor, Narberth, the festival welcomes everyone to come together and celebrate the richness of Welsh culture, the joy of the holiday season, and the beauty of shared traditions.