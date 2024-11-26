A Christmas concert featuring a choir and a brass band will raise funds for St Davids Cathedral's upkeep.
Côr Dyfed Choir, alongside Goodwick Brass Band, will perform in St Davids Cathedral on Saturday, December 7.
The concert, scheduled for 7pm, will showcase a festive programme of carols and readings.
This event marks the choir's latest efforts in fundraising, having previously supported Pembrokeshire Samaritans in 2017 and the Paul Sartori Foundation in 2022.
With the current news climate, the choir hopes to bring festive cheer through music and community spirit.
Concert-goers can look forward to joining in congregational carols and enjoying seasonal readings and music under the direction of conductor Luke Spencer.
For more information, visit the Dyfed Choir website.
