Llain Farm, located in Mathry, Haverfordwest, is on the market for £1,295,000 through J J Morris - Fishguard.

The property, described as a 'detached two-storey residence of cavity concrete block and brick construction' is set in a picturesque location with 'uninterrupted coastal sea views'.

The property has six bedrooms (Image: J J Morris - Fishguard)

The home features a grand reception hall with a double-height ceiling and a handcrafted oak gallery.

The hall also boasts two floor-to-ceiling windows, a limestone tile floor, and a bespoke oak staircase leading to the first floor.

The sitting room and the open-plan kitchen/dining room both have glazed double doors leading from the reception hall.

The kitchen is fitted with granite worktops, a Belfast sink with a mixer tap, and Neff appliances.

The open plan kitchen/diner (Image: J J Morris - Fishguard)

The dining room features a uPVC double glazed French door to the garden, offering uninterrupted sea views.

The property also includes a utility room with a Belfast sink and granite worktop, and an inner hall leading to three bedrooms and an office/study.

The master bedroom on the first floor features a large picture window with 'superb' sea and rural views, and a freestanding copper roll-top bath on a raised platform.

The master bedroom (Image: J J Morris - Fishguard)

The home also has a large slate paved patio area and a lawned garden.

Near the property, there is a stable block with five stables and a tack room, and a range of multipurpose/agricultural buildings.

These include a multipurpose shed, a former shop/garage, and a former dairy.

The home comes with around 18 acres of land, which includes approximately 15 acres of pasture land.

The remaining three acres include the homestead, gardens, grounds, and the land on which the outbuildings stand.

The land is sheep-fenced and benefits from a water supply from a bore hole.

The house (Image: J J Morris - Fishguard)

The property has mains water and electricity, septic tank drainage, uPVC double glazed windows, oil central heating, and a broadband connection.

The land is freehold with vacant possession upon completion.

Llain Farm is a registered holding and agricultural access rights of ways exist in favour of the adjoining land owner.