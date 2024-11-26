If your Christmas market is not included in the list, then add it in the comments below and we will update it.

Friday November 29 – Sunday December 1: Pembroke Castle Christmas Market

A popular market in the stunning surroundings of Pembroke Castle. With more than 80 stalls, you’ll find something for everyone including gifts, toys, local produce, clothing, and jewellery. Santa will be waiting in his grotto to meet your little ones.

Friday November 29 – Sunday December 1: Queens Hall Narberth Christmas Market ​​​

Three days of festive fun at The Queens Hall, Narberth with food, drink, and shopping all under one roof.

Saturday November 30- Sunday, December 1: Great Wedlock Deer Park

Open from 10am to 4pm in the craft barn. The deer park is located just outside of Tenby on the same road as Heatherton and Manor Park Zoo. SA70 8RB There is free entry, free parking and dogs are welcome.

Saturday, November 30- Riverside Winter Fair, Haverfordwest.

A vibrant celebration of history, music, and community spirit at the inaugural Riverside Winter Fair in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

The Riverside Winter Fair runs from 11am until late and promises to be a fun-filled day for all ages.

This free community event, funded by Pembrokeshire County Council via UK Government, aims to create a magical winter festival atmosphere by merging history, music, food, games and local spirit.

The Taste of Pembrokeshire winter event will run alongside the winter fair with a mixture of seven food stalls on Castle Square serving something for everyone.

Saturday December 7 – Sunday December 8: Llys y Fran Christmas Market Welsh Water’s Llys y Fran reservoir transforms its visitor centre into a trove of Christmas magic. Stalls include authentic, artisan gifts, handmade crafts, clothing, home décor, food and drink, and Christmas decorations.

Saturday December 14- December 15; Saturday December 21- Monday, December 23: Picton Castle Victorian Christmas.

A chance to step back in time at Picton Castle. Charming elf doors can be discovered on a stroll through the winter woodlands. Inside the castle is decked in festive splendour. There Mother Christmas will greet you, and you can enjoy festive games before meeting Father Christmas, dressed in his traditional green cloak.

Friday, December 6: Neyland Christmas Market and Santa’s Grotto

This year's Christmas event at St Clement’s Road runs from 5pm-9pm. It includes Santa's Grotto, our Christmas Market with more stalls than last year, children's fair rides and stalls.

Working in partnership with Neyland Town Council, The Friends of The Pembrokeshire Learning Centre have brought Pembrokeshire's first ice rink to Neyland! There will be plenty of savoury and sweet food on offer too, so come along with the family for an early Christmas treat.

Friday December 6-Saturday December 7- Milford Haven Business Circle Christmas Market.

There will be a variety of stalls in the car park as well as a Grinch’s grotto and crafters corner in The Vibe on Charles Street on Saturday 7th December.

If you would be interested in having a stall, please contact us via email on secretary.mhbc24@gmail.com Saturday, December 7- Oriel y Parc Christmas Market: A truly local Christmas experience at St Davids Oriel Y Parc with craft and food stalls showcasing handmade items from the Pembrokeshire’s makers.

Saturday, December 7: Cotton's Creche Bethesda Narberth

Santa will be visiting the crèche from 12-4pm for the Santa Paws Christmas market at Cotton’s Creche doggy daycare.

There'll be lots of fantastic dog -related festive stalls, festive food and drinks, games, raffle and a Christmas movie dog fancy dress competition.

And of course a chance to tell Santa what you'd like for Christmas.

Saturday December 14 – Sunday December 15: Milford Waterfront Christmas Market

Taking place from 10am to 5pm at the former MITEC Building.

Browse a fantastic selection of unique gifts and handcrafted treasures from talented local traders in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, no matter the weather.

Adding to the festive magic, Sparkle the Elf and their Elf Friend will be on hand to spread Christmas cheer on Saturday, December 14. Their visit promises to bring smiles and laughter to children and grown-ups alike.

Saturday December- Sunday December 15: Haverfordwest Show Ground Christmas Market

The Parkhouse building on the Haverfordwest Showground will be transformed. There will be even more stalls this year with a wide variety of quality local businesses exhibiting as well as festive music, Santa in his Grotto and an outdoor food court.

The Fair will be open from 10am until 4pm and admission is free. Visitors will find unique gifts, handmade decorations, art and beautiful homeware. There will also be a range of outlets for ‘on the go’ eating and drinking.

Santa will be taking time out from his busy schedule to attend the event. There will be a charge of £3 per child to visit Santa and all proceeds will go directly to Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity. Parents can book in advance via the website: https://www.sandybear.co.uk/santa.