Lidl is exploring plans to develop a new food store on land off the A478, near the entrance to Park House Court in the village New Hedges, close to Tenby.

Earlier this year, the German supermarket giant said it was keen to open at a new location in Pembroke Dock, where it already has a store, along with hopes to build a new store in Tenby.

There are currently three Lidl stores in Pembrokeshire, at Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven, the latter of which has recently been given the go-ahead for a new revamped store.

Lidl has now launched an online consultation for the proposals, with a public information event due to take place on December 4 at De Valence Pavilion, Upper Frog Street, Tenby between 3 and 7pm.

In the consultation documents, Lidl says: “Lidl GB is seeking views regarding proposals for a new foodstore on land off the A478, Narberth Road in New Hedges near Tenby.

“A new Lidl store at this site would increase local shopping choice, create up to 40 new jobs, and offer high quality products at great prices.

“The planning application will consider a range of matters including design, landscaping and highways.”

It says the proposed store would be “built to our very latest specification, including modern in-store facilities like Lidl’s popular bakery, a 1,334 sqm sales area, and customer toilets with baby changing facilities”.

The scheme proposes 103 parking spaces, including six accessible, nine parent and child bays, and covered cycle parking, along with “enhanced environmental features including solar panels on the roof and rapid electric vehicle chargers for two vehicles in the parking area,” adding: “Lidl has an ongoing commitment to enhance the sustainability of its stores.”

It says the scheme, if approved, would create “up to 40 jobs for local people including full and part-time roles, with entry-level staff receiving Lidl’s competitive £12.40 per hour starting pay”.

The consultation says community leaflets, including feedback forms, will be arriving soon.

Following the consultation a formal application is expected to be lodged with Pembrokeshire County Council planners for consideration at a later date.