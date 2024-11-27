Pembrokeshire has once again proved a delicious place to be with a baker’s dozen of local eateries singled out for accolades in this year’s prestigious Good Food Awards.
Here are all the 2024/25 Winners from Pembrokeshire:
Good Food Award
- The Boat House, 10 Cambrian Terrace, Saundersfoot, SA69 9ER - Gold Seal
- Madtom Land & Sea, 4 Water Street, Narbeth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 7AT - Blue Ribbon
- Lokky's, The Imperial Dragon Hotel, Saundersfoot, SA69 9DY - Blue Ribbon 2024/25
Good Food Award for Cafes
- Cafe Môr & The Old Point House, Angle Village, Angle, SA71 5AS - Blue Ribbon
- The Larder, Silverdale Inn, Vine Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 3NZ - Blue Ribbon
- Red Onion Garden Cafe, Glasfryn Farm, Cefn Road, Fishguard, SA65 9QS - Blue Ribbon 2024/25
Good Food Award for Takeaways
- Fat Freddies, 1a Quay Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG - Blue Ribbon 2024/25
Good Food Award for Fish & Chips
- Môr Ffein Llandudoch, 2 High Street, St Dogmaels, Cardigan, SA43 3ED - Blue Ribbon
- D Fecci and Sons, Oxford House, Lower Frog Street, Tenby, SA70 7HS - Blue Ribbon 2024/25
Good Food Award for Gastro Pubs
- JT Abergwaun Hotel, Market Square, Fishguard, SA65 9HA - Gold Seal
- Castle Inn, Bridge Street, Newport, Pembrokeshire, SA42 0TB - Blue Ribbon
- The Ferry Inn, Poppit Road, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, SA43 3LF - Gold Seal 2024/25
Good Hotel Award Winners
- The Imperial Dragon Hotel , Wooden, Saundersfoot, SA69 9DY - Blue Ribbon
"The Good Food Awards have delighted readers and fans over the years by introducing them to an eclectic tapestry of flavours," said an awards spokesperson.
