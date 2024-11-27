The awards have built up a reputation for shining a spotlight on delicious dishes and unearthing culinary gems.

(Image: MadTom/ Red Onion/ Castle Inn/ Boat House Cafe/) They cover everything from bistros, cafés, gastro-pubs, restaurants, takeaways, tea rooms, and the nation's favourite fish and chips.

Known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes™, entries are judged on customer opinions, using nominations, feedback, votes, and online reviews as well as food hygiene data.

(Image: MadTom) The Blue Ribbon and Gold Seal honours are awarded to establishments that demonstrate exceptional food quality, service, and value.

The Gold Seal shows that somewhere is among the best of the best, having maintained its standards for three or more consecutive years.

Here are all the 2024/25 Winners from Pembrokeshire:

Good Food Award

The Boat House, 10 Cambrian Terrace, Saundersfoot, SA69 9ER - Gold Seal

Madtom Land & Sea, 4 Water Street, Narbeth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 7AT - Blue Ribbon

Lokky's, The Imperial Dragon Hotel, Saundersfoot, SA69 9DY - Blue Ribbon 2024/25

Good Food Award for Cafes

Cafe Môr & The Old Point House, Angle Village, Angle, SA71 5AS - Blue Ribbon

The Larder, Silverdale Inn, Vine Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 3NZ - Blue Ribbon

Red Onion Garden Cafe, Glasfryn Farm, Cefn Road, Fishguard, SA65 9QS - Blue Ribbon 2024/25

Good Food Award for Takeaways

Fat Freddies, 1a Quay Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG - Blue Ribbon 2024/25

Good Food Award for Fish & Chips

Môr Ffein Llandudoch, 2 High Street, St Dogmaels, Cardigan, SA43 3ED - Blue Ribbon

D Fecci and Sons, Oxford House, Lower Frog Street, Tenby, SA70 7HS - Blue Ribbon 2024/25

Good Food Award for Gastro Pubs

JT Abergwaun Hotel, Market Square, Fishguard, SA65 9HA - Gold Seal

Castle Inn, Bridge Street, Newport, Pembrokeshire, SA42 0TB - Blue Ribbon

The Ferry Inn, Poppit Road, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, SA43 3LF - Gold Seal 2024/25

Good Hotel Award Winners

The Imperial Dragon Hotel , Wooden, Saundersfoot, SA69 9DY - Blue Ribbon

"The Good Food Awards have delighted readers and fans over the years by introducing them to an eclectic tapestry of flavours," said an awards spokesperson.

"We've built up a reputation for shining a spotlight on delicious dishes and unearthing culinary gems.

(Image: The Boat House at Saundersfoot) "We believe awards should be based on what matters most, customer opinions. Using nominations, feedback, votes, and online reviews we ensure the Good Food Awards reflect the views of real foodies, like you.

"Known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes™, our prestigious awards are only given to those who excel in food quality, service, and value. We also rely on data from food.gov.uk, because we know that good food requires good food hygiene."

(Image: Red Onion Café)