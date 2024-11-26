Wales Air Ambulance was called to Cwm-yr-Eglwys yesterday, Monday, November 25, after the woman broke her femur. The break was an open fracture, meaning the broken bone had punctured through the skin.

HM Coastguard, as well as an ambulance and a paramedic car, were also tasked to the casualty.

Due to the extent of the injury the air ambulance, with a doctor on board, was asked to attend.

The air ambulance landed in the caravan field behind the beach and the doctor treated the woman at the scene.

Once she was in a more stable condition she was transported to Withybush Hospital by land ambulance.