David Owen pounded the pavements of the capital for the fourteenth year last month.

He successfully completed the race and managed to raise £1,162. 30 for Cancer Research.

The charity is one close to David’s heart, he chose it as a close friend of his was successfully treated for bowel cancer.

He sincerely thanked his generous sponsors for helping him raise such a sum.

At 62 years of age David says that he finds the event challenging but adds that it is ‘a very rewarding experience to cross that finishing line’.

He said that the half marathon is a ‘fantastic occasion’ which can also be ‘very emotional’ especially seeing the runners raise funds so many very worthy causes.

David, who works for Pritchard and Co. Accountants in Fishguard trains in his hometown where he can often be seen out for a run.

His training programme continues throughout the year and he is looking forward to participating in the 2025 event.