Folly Farm Holiday Park in Kilgetty was crowned the Best Lodge Escape destination in Wales at Hoseasons' 18th annual awards.

The park also won Accommodation of the Year for its Simba Lodge, which received numerous five-star customer ratings throughout the year.

The lodge is lion-themed, featuring three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan living area, a fully-equipped kitchen, and private decking with a hot tub.

Guests can also adopt a lion for £40 from the onsite Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo.

Simba Lodge won Accommodation of the Year (Image: Hoseasons)

Jamie Ebsworth, director at Folly Farm Holiday Park, said: "This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us.

"We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right."

Folly Farm Holiday Park is part of Hoseasons’ Evermore collection, which consists of luxury lodge locations designed for families and groups of friends to relax and spend quality time together in beautiful countryside and coastal settings around the UK.

Other winners on the night included Celtic Escapes in Narberth, which was named the Best Small Relax & Explore destination in Wales, and Florence Springs Lakeside Lodges, near Saint Florence in Tenby, which was crowned the Best Small Lodge Escape destination in Wales.

Gemma Brown, general manager at Hoseasons, said: "These locations continually go above and beyond to delight our guests.

"Their commitment and hard work have led to impressive review scores this year – a key factor for most holidaymakers when choosing where to stay.

"We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025."

The awards celebrate the holiday parks, lodge resorts, and boating locations in Hoseasons' UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.

For more information on Folly Farm Holiday Park or any other Hoseasons holiday, visit the Hoseasons website.