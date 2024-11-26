A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was injured in an incident in Welshpool.
Sam Williams, 30, made no pleas to charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article charges when he appeared at Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (November 26).
He is accused of the attempted murder of Marshall Carter who was taken to hospital in Shrewsbury then transferred to Stoke-on-Trent.
Police arrested Williams, who appeared in the dock with a tattoo of a crown on his neck, in Oswestry. He was remanded in custody until his appearance in court.
Williams' solicitor Gurleen Kaur said the defendant would not be entering pleas in the magistrates' court. The severity of the charges mean that his case can only be hear in a crown court.
Chair of the magistrates' bench Anthony Jackson remanded Williams, of Mortimer Road, Montgomery, in custody over the Christmas period until he appears before a judge at Mold Crown Court on Friday, December 27.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article