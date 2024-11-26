Sam Williams, 30, made no pleas to charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article charges when he appeared at Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (November 26).

He is accused of the attempted murder of Marshall Carter who was taken to hospital in Shrewsbury then transferred to Stoke-on-Trent.

Police arrested Williams, who appeared in the dock with a tattoo of a crown on his neck, in Oswestry. He was remanded in custody until his appearance in court.

Williams' solicitor Gurleen Kaur said the defendant would not be entering pleas in the magistrates' court. The severity of the charges mean that his case can only be hear in a crown court.

Chair of the magistrates' bench Anthony Jackson remanded Williams, of Mortimer Road, Montgomery, in custody over the Christmas period until he appears before a judge at Mold Crown Court on Friday, December 27.