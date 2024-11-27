Pembroke resident Mal Powell has been uniting classic car enthusiasts since 2007 through annual events aimed at celebrating automotive history and supporting local charities.

From May to August each year, Mr Powell organises one to two classic car meets per month across various venues, allowing car lovers to showcase their vehicles.

The season culminates each September with a classic car run from the Plough Inn, Sageston.

Each event welcomes donations from participants, with proceeds supporting local charities.

Over the years, these gatherings have benefited organisations like the RNLI, Wales Air Ambulance, and Macmillan.

For the last 11 years, Mr Powell has chosen to direct the funds raised to the Paul Sartori Foundation, a hospice-at-home charity offering essential hospice-at-home services to those in Pembrokeshire living with life-limiting illnesses.

Mr Powell's efforts, together with a small team of dedicated friends, have raised around £100,000 for various charities over the years, helping them to continue their work.

This year, Mr Powell presented a donation of £2,335 to Sandra Dade, charity manager at Paul Sartori, along with volunteers Val Harrold, Mair Evans, and trustee Phil Thompson.

Mr Powell said: "I love organising these events for such a good cause.

"While the classic vehicle events depend on the weather, we've only had to cancel one event over the years.

"The Paul Sartori Foundation is a wonderful charity that provides outstanding support to our community, and I believe it deserves 100 per cent support."

Pat Coombs, clinical coordinator for the Paul Sartori Foundation, expressed appreciation for the contributions, saying: "Without the fantastic funds raised by Mal Powell and his friends who support these events, Paul Sartori would face a significant shortfall in reaching its fundraising targets.

"Currently, our vital hospice-at-home services cost around £3,000 per day.

"We give our thanks to Mal and the classic car community for their continued and invaluable support."

The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home offers services to individuals in the later stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loans, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, and future care planning services.

These services allow people in their final stages to remain at home with dignity, independence, and comfort, surrounded by loved ones.

Available 24/7 and free of charge, the services are made possible through the generosity of people like Mr Powell, the classic car groups, and the Pembrokeshire community.

For more information on the Paul Sartori Foundation, or to get involved in supporting the cause, visit the foundation's website.