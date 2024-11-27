St Davids Cathedral is gearing up to host the Light Up a Life concert, a collaboration between the Paul Sartori Foundation and Shalom House, St Davids, on Saturday, January 25.

This event, part of a national hospice initiative, aims to offer a meaningful opportunity for individuals to honour loved ones who have passed away, or to simply enjoy a night of inspiring music.

Performances are set to feature Bella Voce, the Paul Sartori Community Choir, the Cwm Cerwyn Ensemble, and clarinet soloist Julie Conybeare, accompanied by Margaret Blackledge.

The concert not only promises an evening of exceptional music but also provides a serene space for reflection, while supporting essential hospice care in Pembrokeshire.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the Paul Sartori Foundation's website, by calling 01437 763223, or in person at either Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, or Shalom House, St Davids.

The organisers have urged people to secure their tickets soon, as they are expected to sell quickly.