In an application recommended for approval at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee meeting of December 4, land owner the national park seeks permission for the demolition and replacement of the existing public convenience block, the creation of an access ramp and steps to south slipway, the erection of a beach wheelchair storage building, and works to the existing car park, including new pay and display machines, at Newport Sands PCNP Car Park, Golf Course Road.

The works include an extra 52 car parking spaces over the 43 currently there, along with an increase in disabled parking spaces.

Newport Sands/Traeth Mawr became car-free last May; the Authority ended parking on the Newport Sands beach after purchasing the land, in response to growing safety concerns.

It said the beach would be a ‘car-free’ zone, with exceptions only allowed for emergency services and essential car users such as the RNLI and coastguards.

A petition was later launched demanding a backtrack, saying an outright ban will have an adverse effect on a wide cross-section of beach users, including disabled visitors.

Last July, members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s authority agreed to keep the car-free resolution, along with “actively pursuing options of how to improve access for people living with disability”.

Between October and November of last year, the Park also ran an online public consultation regarding the future of Traeth Mawr, with 107 responses received, members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s authority heard back in March, when proposals for the changes outlined in the application were discussed, with anticipated costs associated for the project in the region of £330-£350,000.

A report for committee members ahead of the December meeting says: “The proposal will result in improved and enhanced services for visitors to the Newport Sands car park by providing better beach access, clearly laid out parking bays and pedestrian zones, improved public convenience facilities, and landscaping enhancements across the site. The provision of a changing places facility, beach wheelchair storage and new access ramp are likely to assist in enhancing access for wheelchair users to this site.

“Overall, officers consider that the proposals are acceptable and that the scheme as a whole protects the special qualities of the National Park whilst delivering appropriate enhancements to this important community facility.”

Responding to concerns about a limited mobile signal making it difficult to pay for parking by phone ‘apps’ it is proposed to offer contactless card payment.

