Free parking will be available in all Pembrokeshire County Council town car parks on weekends in December.
Councillor Rhys Sinnett, the council's cabinet member for residents’ services, said: "I’m very pleased that we have been able to offer free parking at weekends in December once again this year.
"We hope shoppers will use the free parking to visit our local shops and support local businesses this Christmas."
Parking will be free on the following dates: Sunday 1st, Saturday 7th, Sunday 8th, Saturday 14th, Sunday 15th, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Saturday 28th, and Sunday 29th.
