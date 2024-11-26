Coming to the ICC near Newport from 19th February to the 2nd March 2025, this exhibition will showcase the full story of the Titanic. From its design and construction right through to its tragic sinking and legacy thereafter, the ship will be brought to life with interactive displays, stunning visuals and rare items of international importance.

(Image: Phil Harrison Photography) These artefacts have been curated by UK-based company White Star Heritage, who focus on conserving and re-telling the story of the Titanic. Their collection includes the largest surviving fragment of the Aft Grand Staircase and a sheet of Band Leader Wallace Hartley’s music that was played during its maiden voyage.

Director Tom Rudderham commented:

“We are so excited for our first ever Welsh exhibition. It's a special privilege to be able to showcase the passengers, crew and artefacts that represent Wales’ contribution to the ship’s story.”

When the Titanic set sail from Southampton, it was carrying 5892 tons of Welsh coal supplied by the Lewis Merthyr Consolidated Collieries. When the ship sank in the North Atlantic, so too did its vast supply of coal, only to be rediscovered again over 70 years later.

(Image: Phil Harrison Photography) Visitors will learn more about this local connection and much more at Titanic Exhibition Wales.

Tickets are selling fast for February 2025 and can be booked here.