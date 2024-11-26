The annual event is known for offering a variety of discounts and deals that shoppers can take advantage of and now, you can add doughnuts to the long list.

Customers can indulge in the free sweet treat this week but it is only available on Friday, November 29 – here’s how you can claim yours.

Morrisons offering free doughnuts for customers this Black Friday

Morrisons says its doughnuts are baked fresh everyday by its expert bakers and that the doughnuts are a favourite amongst customers.

Customers can get a free doughnut at Morrisons this week (Image: Morrisons) Customers can get a free jam doughnut when they buy any hot drink in a Morrisons Café on November 29.

You can choose from various hot drinks to pair with your doughnut, including a latte or cappuccino, a creamy hot chocolate, a green tea and more. Prices for hot drinks start from £1.85 so on Friday, your doughnut and hot drink could cost as little as £1.85.

The offer is available nationwide in all Morrisons Cafes for one day only.

How to save money

Recommended reading:

Becky Wilson, Café Buyer at Morrisons, said: “Hunting for the best deals on Black Friday can work up an appetite, so we wanted to treat customers to one of our most iconic Market Street products – our freshly baked doughnuts.

“Customers can pop into any of our Cafés to refuel after a long day of shopping, with a refillable hot drink of their choosing and a free sweet treat. Available for one day, so you’ll need to be quick!”

Morrisons is reducing the cost of Christmas gifting with its biggest ever Black Friday event this year plus deals are available across beauty, household items, kitchen appliances and more.