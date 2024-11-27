Sophie Bunton says she began to experience painful, heavy periods from her first menstrual cycle aged 13.

When she was left bedbound each month and forced to miss school Sophie booked an appointment with her GP who prescribed her the combined pill aged 15.

But after spending two years struggling with the physical and mental health side effects of the pill she stopped taking it.

When she was left bedbound each month and forced to miss school Sophie booked an appointment with her GP who prescribed her the combined pill aged 15. (Image: Kennedy News & Media) The semi-permanent makeup artist claims she spent the next decade being passed from doctor to doctor who would put it down to simply 'bad periods'.

During this time Sophie's pain worsened and she suffered her first miscarriage aged 19.

The 30-year-old then lost another baby aged 21 and went on to have a devastating six further miscarriages while trying for a baby.

In October this year, Sophie was finally diagnosed with stage four endometriosis after undergoing surgery to further investigate her symptoms.

Sophie said she felt neglected after it took doctors so long to diagnose her and believes her eight miscarriages were triggered by the gynaecological disease.

She's now speaking out about having her agony dismissed for 15 years to help other suffering women and urges them to keep pushing doctors for a diagnosis.

Sophie, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, said: "I've had really bad pain and I was having really heavy periods from the start.

"Over the years, they continued to be heavy and painful and I couldn't go to school sometimes so it affected my school work.

"It also went on to affect my mental health and rolled all into one until it started affecting everything. I was bed bound with my period even at 14 or 15.

"At 19 I fell pregnant and this was my first miscarriage. It's not easy to talk about but I feel like being more open [means] I've helped a lot of girls.

"This miscarriage was down to my undiagnosed endometriosis at this point.

"[Following this], I just waited around. It was phone calls after phone calls and lots of appointments.

"I didn't feel listened to and everything was being put down to bad periods and them [doctors] saying it was very common to have miscarriages.

"I then had a second miscarriage when I was 21. I think I was six weeks at this one and looking back I 100 per cent put it down to my endometriosis.

"I felt not listened to by the doctors and it was very difficult and had a big effect on my mental health.

"I returned to the doctors but it was just the same constant cycle of waiting for referrals. The pain had gotten a lot worse, it was excruciating.

"I felt like I was getting stabbed in the stomach over and over and sometimes pain relief wouldn't work. I was bed bound every month with my period.

"I've had eight miscarriages in total. I think it's hard because I've grown up with friends and family around me having children. I'm happy for them but it's quite difficult."

Endometriosis is where cells similar to those in the lining of the uterus grow in other parts of the body and can affect organs such as the bladder and bowel.

Symptoms include severe, heavy period pains, pain in the lower tummy or back and studies have shown people with this disease have an increased risk of suffering miscarriages.

After undergoing surgery, Sophie claims doctors found these cells growing on all her organs and she has further been diagnosed with adenomyosis.

Sophie claims that since starting her period, her endometriosis symptoms have 'ruined' her life affecting both her mental and physical health.

Though relieved by her diagnosis, Sophie says it upset her as she feels she has been 'neglected' for so many years.

Following her diagnosis, she is now sharing her story to help other women suffering with similar symptoms and urges them to push for medical help.

Sophie said: "I would say to keep pushing, even if you don't think you're being listened to because I think I've left it too late.

"I've finally been referred to the mental health team as I never received any help despite having eight miscarriages.

"I guess it's good that I am now being referred for all of this.

"I've been seen by a psychiatrist and all this is coming to light, but I've had to go through so many years of torture and pain - mentally, physically and emotionally just to be here.

"I feel let down by the system. I don't think there's enough help for it.

"Unless you have endometriosis I don't think people know how bad it is, it's ruined my life.

"Doctors said the endometriosis could be the reason for all my miscarriages but I 100 per cent believe this is the cause of them all.

"I like to think that I'm in the right hands now but I'm still going to do what I can to help other people. There definitely needs to be more awareness about endometriosis."

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are sorry to hear that Miss Bunton has concerns about the care she has received. We are more than happy to follow this up with Miss Bunton if she is able to get in touch with us directly by contacting our Patient Experience Team."