Kelvin Hughes, 44, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with unlawful wounding following an incident at an address in Jameston.

Prosecutor Alexandra Wilson told the court that Hughes and victim had been in an on and off relationship for around six years.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Shortly before midnight on September 21, the couple were watching TV in the bedroom having both drunk alcohol that evening.

Ms Wilson said an argument broke out “about something petty”. During the argument, Hughes pulled out a drawer and swung it at the victim – hitting her in the forehead.

The police were called, and the victim didn’t go to hospital immediately due to delays in an ambulance getting to the address.

Hughes was arrested on September 23 at his father’s address.

In interview, he told officers that he had thrown a drawer over his shoulder and that it must’ve hit the victim.

Hughes, of Garden Suburbs in Trimsaran, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding. The court heard he had one previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol.

Craig Jones, for Hughes, said: “The relationship between these two parties is well and truly at an end.”

He said that the defendant had “no history of violent offending towards the opposite sex or, in fact, anyone”.

“It’s acknowledged that this is an offence that crosses the custody threshold,” Mr Jones said.

“This defendant has been in custody for two months. He has served the equivalent of a four-month sentence.”

Mr Jones said this has been Hughes’ first experience of custody and he didn’t wish to repeat it.

Sentencing Hughes, Judge Catherine Richards said: “As a result of your actions, your then-partner was left with a nasty wound to the top of her head.

“The offence is made much worse by the fact that you were in a relationship with the woman you injured.”

Acknowledging the period Hughes had already spent in custody, Judge Richards sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for two years.

He must complete 31 sessions of an accredited programme, a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. Hughes must also pay £600 in compensation.

Hughes had also been charged with strangulation, which he denied. The prosecution offered no evidence on this charge, and a not guilty verdict was entered.