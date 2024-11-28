The Electricity Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England and Wales) Regulations 2017

Notice is hereby given that Llŷr Floating Wind Ltd (the Applicant), company registration number SC608546, with Registered Office at The Boathouse, Hawkcraig Road, Aberdour, KY3 0TZ has applied to the Welsh Ministers under Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989, to construct and operate an offshore generating station, with deemed planning permission for the associated onshore transmission infrastructure under section 90(2) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The application relates to the construction, operation and maintenance of the Llŷr 1 Floating Offshore Wind Farm (the proposed project), a development of up to 10 floating wind turbine generators (WTGs) of up to 325.5 m tip height each, to be located circa 36 km offshore southwest of Pembrokeshire, South Wales together with offshore and onshore transmission cables and ancillary works (the Project). The WTG’s will be anchored to the seabed via either catenary spread or tensioned mooring systems. The proposed offshore area within which the floating wind turbines will be located covers an area of approximately 45 km². An offshore export cable approximately 55 km in length will transport energy from the array area to the landfall at Freshwater West. Approximately 7.1 km of buried onshore transmission cable will from here connect to a new onshore substation, located approximately 1.5 km south of Pembroke Power Station, where it will connect to the National Grid Electricity Transmission network. The location of the proposed Project is shown on the Site Location Plan which is part of the application documents that are available to inspect at the locations set out in the table below.

A separate application under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 has also been made to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) Marine Licensing Team for a marine licence for the works to construct operate and maintain the offshore generating station.

The Section 36 process and the Marine Licence process have different statutory steps and requirements, and are being carried out by different organisations.

The proposed Project is classed as EIA development under The Electricity Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England and Wales) Regulations 2017 (the 2017 EIA Regulations) and The Marine Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2007, and so has been subject to an environmental impact assessment.

The Welsh Ministers have issued a notice under Regulation 39 of the 2017 EIA Regulations which confirms that EIA in respect of the Section 36 application does not need to be undertaken, as NRW are undertaking EIA in respect of the Marine License application. An Environmental Statement (ES) has been produced to accompany the application for a Marine License which sets out details of the proposal and presents an assessment of the environmental impacts.

Any representations on the environmental impacts of the project must be submitted to NRW as part of the marine licence application.

Contact Details for NRW: marinelicensing@cyfoethnaturiolcymru.gov.uk

Copies of the environmental statement and other documents required by the EIA Regulations are available online from the NRW public register at https://publicregister.naturalresources.wales/.

The Applicant has made available copies of the application documents, including the Site Location Plan (Figure 1.1Volume 5, Llŷr Environment Statement) showing the location of the Project and the ES, on the project website www.llyrwind.com. In addition, copies may be inspected free of charge from 21st November 2024 to 28st March 2025 at the following locations and during the following hours:

Location

Opening Hours

Pembrokeshire County Council

The Riverside Library, Gallery and Visitor Information

Off Swan Square

Haverfordwest

Pembrokeshire SA61 2AN

Pembroke Dock Library

Water Street

Pembroke Dock SA72 6DW

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10:00 – 17:00

Tuesday 10:00-17:00

Monday, Thursday, Friday 10:00 – 17:00

Wednesday 10:00 – 18:30

Saturday 10:00-12:30

USB copies are available on request by email to Marc Murray, Llyr Floating Wind Limited marc.murray@ciercoenergy.com. Due to the size of the documents, a reasonable copying charge of up to £2500 may be made for reproduction of any hard copies of the full ES including figures and technical appendices (up to £250 for Volume 1 – ES Chapters only).

The documents relating to the Section 36 application will also be published to the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) planning casework portal: https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales/ - search for 01352.

Any persons wishing to make representations in respect of the Section 36 application, should send them to PEDW, by Email to PEDW.Infrastructure@gov.wales or by post to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, Welsh Government, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ. Any responses or representations in respect of the application MUST (i) be received by Welsh Ministers on or before 21st March 2025, (ii) be made in writing, (iii) state the grounds of the response or representation, (iv) indicate who is making the response or representation, and (v) give an address to which correspondence relating to the response or representation may be sent.

Representations will be made public, please see the relevant privacy notice for information about how your data will be handled: https://www.gov.wales/planning-casework-privacy-notice

Once the representation deadline has passed, PEDW will appoint a Planning Inspector to determine how the application will be examined. PEDW will write to all parties who have submitted a representation to confirm the next steps. PEDW’s notice will also be published to the planning casework portal.