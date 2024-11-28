Following Martin Davies' 2017 publication, 'Ancient Causeways Uncovered', which detailed an undiscovered Roman route from Wiston to Trawscoed, the author has ventured to explore additional potential routes across West Wales.

With the support of retired Cardigan solicitor John Dyer, the investigations have revealed a network of Roman routes spanning 90 miles from Whitesands near St Davids to as far as Caersws.

Amassing considerable evidence, the findings are now encapsulated in a new booklet called 'A Few Causeways More', which highlights these discoveries.

The 55-page publication, featuring more than 100 illustrations—including photos, maps, aerial views, and cross-sections of roads—details 11 uncovered roads and a couple of mystery sites.

It also delves into a peculiar type of concrete.

Among the notable findings are three roads in Pembrokeshire converging on Whitesands, a road apparently leading to the Llanfyrnach silver mine, and a detailed exploration of a complete route in the Ponterwyd area.

Here, the roads are well-preserved, providing a glimpse into their appearance in the more arable lowlands.

Of particular interest is a branch stretching south from Ponterwyd to what is believed to be the first Roman Devil’s Bridge, upstream of the current one.

Other discoveries include a hardstanding near Whitland, next to a stream crossing of an established Roman road, featuring an unusual concrete construction.

'A Few Causeways More: Evidence for Several Further Roman Routes in West Wales' is available for purchase in local shops at £10.

All profits from the sale will be donated to the Paul Sartori Foundation in Haverfordwest.