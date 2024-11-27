A UK ticket-holder has won £177 million in the EuroMillions draw, making them the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
Players are urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim the prize from Tuesday’s (November 26) draw.
According to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, the winner will be wealthier than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175 million.
This is the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time behind an anonymous UK ticket-holder who won £195 million on July 19, 2022, breaking the previous record of £184,262,899 set by Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester on May 10, 2022.
The winning EuroMillions numbers
The winning numbers from Tuesday's EuroMillions Draw were 07, 11, 25, 31 and 40, with Lucky Stars 09 and 12.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s jaw-dropping £177m EuroMillions jackpot!
“The win has landed them a spot on the National Lottery’s Rich List, as they have become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time!
“What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize.”
