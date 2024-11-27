Dyfed-Powys Police have cautioned that these presents could lead to legal trouble.

The force said that while e-scooters might seem like a fun gift, they are only legal to use on private land with the landowner's permission.

Using them on public roads, pavements, parks, and cycle paths is illegal.

Parents could face prosecution if their child is caught breaking the law.

As e-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), riders could be prosecuted for various offences.

This could result in a £300 fine, six penalty points on their driving licence, and the risk of having the e-scooter seized.

Drivers who have passed their test in the last two years and are caught using an e-scooter illegally could be disqualified from driving and have to retake both the theory and practical driving test.

Sergeant Dave Mallin of Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We understand that e-scooters may seem like a fun and exciting gift idea, but it’s important to understand the rules and risks that come with them.

"Privately owned e-scooters are illegal to use on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths.

"Their speed and silence can pose a significant danger to other road users and pedestrian safety, especially vulnerable pedestrians."

E-scooter riders also need to be over 16 and hold a full or provisional car, motorbike or moped licence.

While rental e-scooter schemes operate under strict conditions in trial areas in some parts of the UK, these schemes are currently not running in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

Sgt Mallin added: "Dyfed-Powys Police operates a zero-tolerance approach to e-scooters and we would urge parents to think twice about buying e-scooters as presents this Christmas and consider a more safe and appropriate gift."

For more information about e-scooters, visit the Dyfed-Powys Police website.