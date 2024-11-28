Lorraine James, the former lady captain of South Pembrokeshire Golf Club, led efforts to collect £1,623 for the Young Onset Dementia Support Group.

The funds were gathered throughout her tenure as captain and handed over to the group before she retired on October 31.

The club, which hosts a dementia support group every Monday, engaged in various activities to meet the target.

The group provides a space for individuals with dementia and their carers to enjoy activities and lunch, offering carers a brief respite.

Ms James expressed gratitude for the club's support in raising the money for what she described as a "very worthy cause."

She retired at the end of October, with a new lady captain taking over the role.