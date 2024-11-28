The musical, starring Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block, was filmed live at the Barbican in London.

It will be shown at the Torch Theatre on November 30.

The show features an ensemble cast, including Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp, Georgina Onuorah, Nigel Lindsay, Hammed Animashaun, and Peter Davison.

The production includes dance routines and musical classics.

The Telegraph described the show as 'a glorious Golden Age spectacular' and awarded it five stars.

The Daily Mail also gave it five stars, describing it as 'unmissable all-zinging entertainment with great songs, hot dancing, smart gags and glorious characters.'

The musical includes a full-scale orchestra performing show tune classics such as "Brush Up Your Shakespeare," "Too Darn Hot," "Always True To You (In My Fashion)," and "Tom, Dick or Harry."

The show is about a simple love story between two people who can't stand each other.

Tickets for the screening at the Torch Theatre are priced at £14 for full tickets and £12.50 for concessions.

They can be purchased by phoning the box office on 01646 695267 or by visiting the Torch Theatre website.