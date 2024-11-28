The defendants were accused of careless driving, failing to stop after a crash, using a phone at the wheel, and failing to identify a driver accused of speeding.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

QUANFENG ZHU, 45, of Sageston Fields in Sageston, has been ordered to pay more than £700 after not identifying the driver of a BMW suspected of speeding.

A BMW 520D was alleged to have been caught by a manned speed camera driving at 64mph on the A40 near Llanllwch – where a 50mph local traffic order was in place – on March 19.

Zhu was charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver – relating to the BMW – when required.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and was fined £433 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 13.

Zhu was also hit with six penalty points, and must pay £110 in costs and a surcharge of £173.

ZACK FECCI, 19, Hawkstone Road in Pembroke Dock, admitted using his phone at the wheel.

Fecci was alleged to have been using a mobile phone whilst driving a BMW on Park Road in Tenby on August 12.

He pleaded guilty, and had six points put on his licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 13.

Fecci was also ordered to pay a £116 fine, £110 in costs and a £46 surcharge.

RICHARD HAWKINS, 71, of Park Street in Pembroke Dock, has admitted careless driving and failing to stop after crashing into another car at Ysgol Harri Tudur.

Hawkins was alleged to have crashed a BMW 325 into the front of a Hyundai I800 – causing scrapes and the front bumper being pulled away from the vehicle – on May 16. He was then accused of driving away.

The defendant pleaded guilty on November 13 to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident.

Hawkins was ordered to pay a fine of £120, costs of £110, and a £48 surcharge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court. He also had seven points added to his licence.