The Heads-Up Gardening Group (HUG) was established by Hywel Dda University Health Board’s community neurorehabilitation service, in partnership with Scolton Manor Park.

The group provides adapted gardening and outdoor activities as part of the community neurorehabilitation plan for people living with the effects of brain injury and neurological conditions.

Following a successful six-week pilot in 2021, the group has continued with seasonal activities planned throughout 2024.

The pilot project was led by Phillippa Lee, clinical lead occupational therapist at Hywel Dda UHB.

Ms Lee said: "It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to be able to facilitate a local therapeutic group, bringing people together to develop themselves, learn to self-manage their symptoms and support each other’s rehabilitation journey.

"The team felt people’s needs and rehabilitation goals could be met in a therapeutic group setting, which had proved successful in other counties.

"We work as a team with a shared purpose, modifying therapeutic activities within a nourishing environment, to work on individual needs and goals as part of their community neuro-rehabilitation plan.

"We have seen positive patient outcomes, with people moving on from the HUG group to voluntary roles, returning to work and embarking on other life goals.

"We are now in the process of evaluating the impact on people’s recovery and rehabilitation as HUG approaches its eleventh cohort and is due to restart again in spring 2025."

The community neurorehabilitation service's occupational therapy staff played a crucial role in establishing and developing the therapeutic gardening group.

They were supported by Scolton Manor Park staff, physiotherapy, neuropsychology, speech and language therapy, neuro nurse specialists, therapy assistant practitioners, and the head gardener at Scolton Manor Park.

The group is led by Scolton Manor Park's head gardener, Simon Richards, alongside occupational therapists and therapy assistant practitioners, with support from the community neurorehabilitation service.

The participants have the chance to become mentors or take up voluntary roles at Scolton Manor Park, which can lead to paid employment.

Several attendees have shared their experiences, underlining the positive impact HUG has had on their lives.

One participant said: "When I first went to the group, I felt a bit nervous and awkward to meet new people and I didn’t know what we were going to do.

"But it only took a few sessions to feel at ease.

"The staff were very helpful, and it was great to meet people that understand similar situations."

Another participant said: "Such a brilliant group to be involved with.

"It’s so helpful to spend time with people who have similar issues.

"I’ve learnt a lot about gardening and moved forward a lot as a person."

A third participant said: "I have enjoyed the group very much; it has helped me with my confidence.

"Thank you all so much for giving me my life back and all the support everyone has given me.

"A big thank you to Simon for all the help he has given me on this journey of life."

Another attendee said: "Positive supportive environment to learn more about nature and how to manage fatigue and other symptoms of brain injury.

"Great way to meet and enjoy time with others affected by brain injury and make new friends.

"Diolch o’r galon to Simon and the neurorehab team for great outdoor experiences."

Ms Lee concluded: "We hope to be able to continue this joint venture with Scolton Manor Park and would like to thank all those involved for making this rehabilitation opportunity possible.

"A special thanks to our partners at Scolton Manor Park, Mark Thomas and Simon Richards, and to all the staff working within the community neurorehabilitation service for their enthusiasm and commitment to continuing with this valuable group.

"We would like to especially thank our patients for inspiring us to develop HUG, for all their hard work, dedication and creativity."