It is not known at this stage if the poisonings in the seaside village of Trefin are deliberate or accidental.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben - who has been investigating the incidents said that three cats had been poisoned, with a vet confirming the cause as antifreeze.

(Image: RSPCA) One owner tragically lost two of her cats - Will and Connie - due to antifreeze poisoning - with calls initially made to the RSPCA on November 14.

Eleven-year-old Will first showed signs of being unwell and sadly despite visits to the vets his owners were told there was nothing that could be done to save him.

Shortly after 12-year-old Connie became after showing the same symptoms. A blood test confirmed her death was caused by antifreeze poisoning.

Will and Connie’s distraught owner said: “It is just horrible to watch them suffer. It has just been one thing after another.

(Image: RSPCA) “I have just had the vet bill back for Connie and it was £700 - it has wiped our Christmas funds.

“When we were at the vets, my neighbour also brought in her cat who had been poisoned. It has also happened before in the area.”

Anyone fearing their cat may have been poisoned should try and remain calm, move the cat away from the source and contact a vet straight away.

The RSPCA is issuing an appeal for information, as well as urging people to be responsible when storing chemicals and hazardous substances.

“Our hearts go out to the owners of these cats and those in the community who have been affected. Losing a pet in this way is heart-breaking,” said RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben.

“At this stage we do not know how these poisonings happened - but we would like to reassure the community that deliberate poisonings are very rare.

(Image: RSPCA)

“Accidental poisonings from everyday items are much more common so we are urging the community to be vigilant and be aware of the symptoms of poisoning. If you suspect your pet has been poisoned, take them to a vet immediately.

“Poisoning an animal on purpose is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act, so if anyone has any first-hand information please can they contact the RSPCA, in confidence, on 0300 1234 999 and quote number 01391132.”

The RSPCA is reminding motorists to be careful and ensure chemicals like antifreeze are stored securely, and leaks from cars are addressed. Any hazardous materials in outbuildings should also be locked away.

Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after an animal has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

Symptoms can include vomiting; seeming depressed or sleepy; appearing drunk and uncoordinated; seizures and difficulty breathing.