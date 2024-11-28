The event on November 14, named the Open To All conference, was organised by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Visit Pembrokeshire.

It was held at Llys Y Fran Lake and was attended by individuals and businesses from across the county.

The attendees are committed to making adjustments to welcome people who usually face barriers, regardless of age, race, gender, sexuality, or physical/mental ability.

The conference featured talks and workshops on various topics, including understanding neurodiversity, exploring identity, inclusive marketing, creating a community hub, engaging with an anti-racist Wales, and disability inclusion.

Attendees were also given a preview of the Open To All Resource Hub, Pembrokeshire’s first accessibility and inclusion portal.

The hub will provide businesses and residents with resources to help them make the necessary changes to be more inclusive.

It will include training materials, toolkits, templates, accessible business case studies, and an 'inclusive' media library.

The conference was the culmination of months of work by the Open To All team in 2024.

They have hosted more than 20 events and training sessions for more than 600 attendees, providing specialist advice to businesses, venues, and enterprises across the county.

The knowledge gained from these sessions is being implemented by organisations.

For example, Picton Castle has installed new signage and sensory items, Dyffryn Conin holiday accommodation has learned how to cater for neurodiverse guests, and Pembrokeshire Action for Public Transport (PACTO) has learned the basics of British Sign Language.

Michael Grimmett, a disability inclusion advocate and consultant, was the keynote speaker at the conference.

He said: "I have an optimistic view of the future, where inclusion is the norm, not an exception and where we make a commitment to building a world that values every individual.

"Disability inclusion and accessibility go beyond obligations, they are human rights."

Abi Marriott, project manager for the Open To All project, said: "The Open To All team has made a significant impact in Pembrokeshire this year and will continue to do so as we watch fantastic results emerge from our work, and from a county inspired to make positive change.

"Let’s continue to do the right thing so that, before too long, every shop, restaurant, hotel and activity we frequent in Pembrokeshire is truly ‘Open To All’."

The Open To All project has been awarded funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.