The trail features seven glowing animals, each hidden in a unique habitat, at Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre, St Davids.

The adventure, which is open until December 20, invites participants to explore nature with a special magic torch, revealing and collecting glowing animals along the way.

Upon completion of the trail, families can return to the desk to reunite the animals with their festive homes and receive a Nature Adventurer’s treat.

The trail is open daily from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and entry costs £4 per child.

Alongside the nature trail, Oriel y Parc is bringing back its North Pole Post Box.

Children can pen letters to Santa, detailing their festive wishes, and pop them into the special post box.

After three days, families can return to collect a personalised reply from Santa, along with a surprise from the elves’ workshop.

The free post office is operational until December 19.

The Christmas market is set to return on Saturday, December 7, from 10am to 3pm.

The market offers a chance to soak up the festive spirit while perusing a variety of craft and food stalls.

Live performances by the Solva Ukulele Pirates and the Barn Howlers will keep the atmosphere lively throughout the day.

Visitors can look forward to a range of unique handmade gifts and treasures from local creators and producers, ideal for Christmas shopping.

The new team at The Brunch House will be serving seasonal food, providing warming dishes to enjoy during the event.

The market offers free entry and parking, making it a great opportunity to support local artisans and celebrate the season.

Oriel y Parc is looking forward to welcoming visitors to these special seasonal events, offering a range of activities for everyone to enjoy.

From magical trails to festive shopping and Santa’s special deliveries, the holiday season at Oriel y Parc promises to be unforgettable.

For more details on Christmas events and The Brunch House opening hours throughout the festive season, visit the Oriel y Parc website.