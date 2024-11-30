Outdoor experts at GO Outdoors looked at a range of factors such as average rainfall, temperature, daylight hours, and popularity to rate and rank the best winter beach walks in Wales.

Whitesands Bay in St David's and Marloes Sands in Marloes both made it into the top five.

Whitesands Bay was ranked second overall, with an 8.50 out of 10 rating.

The beach is known for its fine white sand beaches and views of the Welsh peninsula.

Visitors can enjoy a walk with their dogs, as they are permitted on the beach during the winter months, and can make use of the on-site toilets and cafe.

Marloes Sands, which ranked third with a score of 7.50 out of 10, offers breathtaking views of Skokholm and Gateholm Island.

The area is surrounded by several bed and breakfasts, such as Gupton Farm Surf Lodge and Little Milford Farmhouse.

Marloes Sands also provides trails such as the Marloes Peninsula Beach Walk, a four-mile circular route.

Rhossili Bay in Glamorgan was ranked the best beach to visit in winter in Wales, with a score of 9.26 out of 10.

The three-mile-long bay is a favourite among surfing enthusiasts for its strong waves.

Parking is free for National Trust members and blue badge holders.

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors, said: "Although the cold weather may cause people to stay inside, there is no better time to explore the UK than the winter months.

"As crowds disperse, visitors to beaches often find themselves with miles of coastline to themselves.

"Some beaches remove car parking charges, and local eateries offer discounts during the off-season months."

Visitors to these beaches are advised to dress warmly.

Mr Jones suggests wearing base layers and investing in a good waterproof jacket to ensure enjoyment of the beaches, regardless of the weather.

The other beaches in the top five include Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower peninsula, which came in fourth place with a score of 7.31 out of 10, and Dunraven Bay in Glamorgan, which came in fifth place with a score of 6.93 out of 10.