The Wales Air Ambulance charity has benefited from being the chosen charity of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society's president, Adam Thorne.

Throughout the year, the society has raised funds for the charity, which provides a valuable service to all of Wales, but particularly the rural and farming community in west Wales.

Following a successful harvest festival service and pre-Pembrokeshire County Show service, donations of £1,400 were made to the charity.

The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to patients and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions, and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society's fundraising journey will continue, with a carol concert on December 16 and a luncheon in February.

Mike May, the charity's regional fundraising manager for west Wales, said: "Firstly a huge thank you to president Adam Thorne for picking our charity as Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s charity of the year.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped to raise the funds and will continue to assist with fundraising events for Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society.

"The charity relies on donations like these to be able to continue to provide our lifesaving service for the people of Wales.

"We hope the up and coming concert and luncheon is just as successful as their previous fundraisers."