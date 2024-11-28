Stuart Cooper, 49, of The Terrace in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal damage and harassment without violence.

It was alleged that between December 22 and 24 last year, he sent a woman a series of unwanted text messages and showed up at her address.

He was also accused of damaging the double glazed front windows at her address on December 24.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 15.

He was granted bail, and the case was adjourned for a trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 23.