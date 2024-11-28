The Christmas pop-up will run right up until Christmas, with stallholders able to apply for a single day or book a regular spot.

Prices will be £20 per weekday and £25 on weekends.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for new businesses and those wanting to 'dip their toe in the water.'

If successful, there could be ongoing opportunities for more pop-up stalls as a regular feature.

Pembrokeshire County Council's Councillor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who represents Tenby South, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for independent and artisan producers to reach new customers and add to the festive spirit in our lovely town."

The market will also feature performances from choirs, with Pembrokeshire County Council inviting interested groups to get in touch.

The town council will be working with stallholders to create a festive atmosphere in the market.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more information, or to request an application form, prospective stallholders can email propertyhelpdesk@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.