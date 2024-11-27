He posted on Instagram on Tuesday (November 26), revealing he had to cancel some upcoming shows on his current tour.

Monty shared he has been unable to appear at a handful of scheduled events in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham.

In a video, he told his 1.3 million followers: "Hello. I am so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me in Exeter and Truro and Bath and Nottingham. But on Friday afternoon I was rushed to A&E. I was kept in the hospital over Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and had to have drips and all the rest of it."

The 69-year-old didn't reveal the cause of his hospital stay but said he was feeling "much better".

Monty added: "I came home last night, and I’m feeling much better. I’m going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home and hopefully by the weekend I’ll be back to full fitness."

Jools Holland was among the thousands of people sending well wishes to Monty, in the comments underneath his Instagram video.

Jools wrote: "Get well soon."

The gardening expert is on tour with his show 'An Audience with Monty Don', which began on November 1 and runs until December 2, with 24 scheduled shows in total.

Monty's website explains: "Join BBC Gardeners' World presenter and gardening writer, Monty Don, as he shares his passion for gardens and the unique role they play in human inspiration and wellbeing.

"Monty has been making television programmes for over 30 years and has been lead presenter of the BBC’s Gardener’s World since 2003. Since 2011 the programme has come from his own garden, Longmeadow, in Herefordshire."

It adds: "With something for seasoned gardeners and green-fingered novices alike, don’t miss the opportunity to join Monty for a timely and thought-provoking celebration of the ever-surprising and comforting presence of nature. This is the ultimate Monty Don experience."