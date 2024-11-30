Parking in town centre car parks operated by the council across Haverfordwest and the rest of Pembrokeshire will be free on weekends in December in a bid to bring more Christmas shoppers into the area.

But while traders have welcomed the move, some feel the initiative could benefit Haverfordwest during quieter periods of the year too.

Rachael Popplewell from Curiosity Kitchen thinks there should always be free parking on weekends. (Image: Newsquest) Rachael Popplewell from Curiosity Kitchen said: “It’s really good. That will help. I hope the Christmas lights and free parking bring more trade and fun to the town.

“Logically though, there should be free parking on weekends throughout the year, especially during periods when town is dead. Either way it’s going to help local businesses.”

Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery owners Ali and Kelly Fowler believe the county council need to encourage trade in town. (Image: Newsquest) Sister-in-laws Ali and Kelly Fowler, of Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery, agree, adding that "anything the council can do to encourage trade in the town centre is paramount".

Heidi Lewis, of County Sports, added: “I think it’s a great thing. But I think it should be every day considering the disruption going on.

“Anything that can bring more people to the town to support local businesses is good. They do this every year but we’re still grateful they do it.”

Owner of I Love Sally, Steve Pugh, said his trade in town is better in the lead-up to Christmas, regardless of the parking situation.

Steve said: “It’s a great thing for the town. But it would be better if the free parking was year-round. There’s free parking at Withybush Retail Park and it’s always busy up there.

“Christmas is always busier anyway. It’s hard to say if it’s because of free parking becoming available on weekends. If they also introduced this in April, we would see if it made a difference to trade.”

Meanwhile, In2Craft owner, Sarah Dilly believes a lack of parking options is preventing residents from visiting the town centre.

Sarah said: “It’s brilliant. It will boost trade. But it’s a pity there isn’t free parking all week as this would get more people into town. The parking situation is not the best, especially after the plans for a multi-storey car park are up in the air."

Parking in council operated car parks across Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire will be free on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December.

In response to the comments from Haverfordwest traders, Councillor Thomas Baden Tudor, who represents the Castle ward on Pembrokeshire County Council, said: "This is something that I shall address with the relevant cabinet member on Pembrokeshire County Council.

"However, as everyone is aware, we are living in very difficult times and of course we have to be very mindful of how we spend the taxpayer's money."