Regulator Ofgem announced its latest price cap on Friday morning, with average energy bills to increase by 1.2 per cent from January to £1,738 a year.

Although the Cornwall Insight forecasters say the cap is likely to come back down again in April, by 1.4 per cent – this will make little difference for households struggling over the winter.

The Energy Saving Trust has now said that households who turn down their thermostat by just one degree can save a stack of cash - up to £90 - on their bills.

The January price cap has been announced by @ofgem at £1,738 a year for a typical consumer, a 1% increase from the current cap. Not good news for already hard-hit households.



While our new forecasts for April are more positive, with bills predicted to reduce slightly to £1,713,… pic.twitter.com/aZFedrjNHD — Cornwall Insight (@CornwallInsight) November 22, 2024

"There isn’t a specific temperature people are advised to heat their homes too. We all feel comfortable at different temperatures.

"This can mean if you’ve tried turning down your thermostat by 1°C and you still feel like it could be lower, you could try reducing the temperature further," the Energy Saving Trust explained.

They did, however, stress a warning about those who live with the vulnerable.

"Please note, that if you have members of your household who are considered vulnerable, for example, elderly people, children, or those with chronic illnesses you should be particularly careful about reducing your home's temperature.

Recommended reading:

Energy bills: When should I turn my heating on in the UK?

Energy bills 'to rise again in January' for UK households

Cost of living: Six grants to help with energy bills

"The general advice from the World Health Organisation is to keep homes between 18-21°C," it said.

"In their Cold Weather Plan for England, the UK Government’s Health Security Agency advises homes should be heated to at least 18 degrees. If, if you are worried about the rising cost of energy and being able to pay your energy bills, we have information on the support and help which may be available.

"Find out more about the support available from the government including energy saving tips at the ‘Help for Households’ website."