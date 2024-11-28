The county council has issued advice on how to stay safe during the colder months.

The authority is advising everyone to make preparations for their homes, vehicles, and communities.

A spokesman for the council said: "With a little bit of planning, you can make sure you, your home, your vehicle, and community are prepared for everything that winter brings."

People can also check the council’s website for up-to-date information on gritting routes and other situation updates.

Staff monitor weather conditions around the clock, using several roadside sensors to measure temperatures.

Experienced winter maintenance officers will then make the decision when to treat the main highway network.

The process takes more than two hours and covers around 592km of carriageway, which amounts to 23 per cent of Pembrokeshire's total network.

The council is also highlighting the importance of driving in accordance with the conditions, especially as rain can wash salt off roads, making them prone to icing.

The council has urged people to check their tyres and screen wash levels, defrost their windscreens thoroughly before setting off, and keep an emergency winter car kit.

The kit should include an ice scraper, de-icer, a mobile phone charger, jump leads, food and drink, warm clothes, and blankets.

For homes, the council advises checking and clearing gutters of fallen leaves, knowing the location of your stop tap, and insulating outdoor taps to prevent freezing.

Residents are also being reminded to prepare basic supplies such as a torch, batteries, candles, a charged power bank, non-perishable food, and bottled water in case of power cuts.

In the garden, loose branches should be removed, and garden furniture and play equipment secured to prevent accidents in strong winds.

People should also check their flood risk and sign up for flood warnings from Natural Resources Wales.

Health-wise, the council is urging eligible residents to keep up to date with COVID and flu vaccinations and ensure they have enough medication supplies, particularly over the holiday periods.

People are being advised to use NHS 111 Wales and Public Health Wales resources, and pharmacies' Common Ailments Service for many common conditions.

The council is also reminding people to take extra care to avoid slips and falls during icy conditions.

People should also check on their vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours.

Residents can sign up for Met Office weather alerts and register for priority services with utility providers if needed.

Pembrokeshire school closure alerts are also available.

The Pembrokeshire Community Hub offers advice, guidance, and information, and can be contacted via email or phone.

The council’s Cost of Living pages also provide information and advice, including details on warm spaces and food support.