The initiative, which began earlier this month, aims to deliver essential safety lessons to children in the county.

This year, almost 1,300 Year 6 pupils from 44 schools attended the two-week programme at Scolton Manor Park.

The event was held at the venue's barn for the first time.

Organised by Pembrokeshire County Council's road safety team and financially supported by South Hook LNG Terminal, the initiative has benefitted more than 40,000 schoolchildren since its inception in 1993.

Crucial Crew is a key event for children in their last year of primary school, providing safety advice across a range of everyday situations.

The event brings together emergency services, agencies, and organisations to equip children with lifelong skills.

The scenarios cover water, fire, road, and rail safety, as well as domestic violence, electrical hazards, school bus evacuation, internet, and dog safety.

Hamad Al Samra, general manager of South Hook LNG Terminal, said: "Having supported Crucial Crew for the past fifteen years, we are incredibly proud to continue our involvement in an initiative that teaches our children such diverse and valuable safety skills.

"Our thanks to all the people involved from the various agencies for their commitment and dedication to Crucial Crew."

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services, added: "Pembrokeshire County Council is proud to be a partner in this fantastic scheme supporting our young people to be safer now and in the future.

"We are thankful for the dedication of all those involved in making Crucial Crew possible."

This year's event was delivered by Pembrokeshire Domestic Abuse, Road Safety, School Transport, National Grid, Network Rail, Welsh Ambulance Service, Dyfed Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, John Burns Foundation, HM Coastguard, and the RNLI.