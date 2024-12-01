The two men were accused of offences including assaults, criminal damage, and threatening to kill another person.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JAMES NEWTON, 25, of no fixed abode, was charged with assaulting a woman and damaging property.

Newton was alleged to have attacked a woman in Whitland on April 11, and damaged her property.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 13, but denied assault by beating.

Newton will next appear in court on December 20 for trial. He was granted bail, and will be sentenced on the damage charge following the trial.

DAVID ROBINSON, 56, of St John Street in Whitland, appeared in court accused of assaulting another man and threatening to kill a woman.

Robinson was charged with assault by beating at The Taf Hotel in Whitland on November 10, and threatening to kill a woman at an address on St John Street on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 14.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Robinson was remanded in to custody, and will return to court to be sentenced on December 5.