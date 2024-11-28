Speaking ahead of the consultation launch, Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance and Efficiencies Cllr Joshua Beynon said: “Like many local authorities across Wales, this council is experiencing increased demand for our vital services, which brings with it significant financial pressures.

“The quarter 2 budget monitoring report has identified a projected £3.9m shortfall in the current financial year (2024-25). While this presents challenges, we remain committed to finding sustainable solutions.

“It’s important to acknowledge the pressures facing key areas such as Social Care and Housing, with a forecasted £8.8m overspend for 2024-25, including £5.68m related to Children’s Services. These services are seeing unprecedented growth in demand, particularly in residential care placements. While this highlights the growing needs of our community, it also underscores the importance of working collaboratively to address them.

“In Adult Care, increasing demand – driven by an ageing population – requires us to explore innovative approaches to meet the needs of our residents while managing resources effectively.

“We recognise that these challenges require thoughtful action. That is why we continue to actively engage with the Welsh Government to advocate for fair funding settlements and long-term solutions for Local Authorities.

“Despite these financial pressures, our commitment remains clear: protecting the services that residents value most.

“The Cabinet is focused on presenting options in February that clearly outline the impact of any necessary changes to services. To put this into context, each one per cent increase in council tax generates approximately £820,000 in additional income – equivalent to just 29p per week for a Band D household. While no decisions have been made, this demonstrates how small contributions can collectively make a big difference.

“Above all, I want to reassure residents that we are approaching this budget process with your needs and priorities at the forefront. The challenges we face are significant, but we are determined to navigate them in a way that safeguards our communities and ensures we continue to deliver for Pembrokeshire.”

Documents ahead of next week’s meeting of the council’s Cabinet illustrate the stark situation faced in the county, with the Outline Draft County Council Budget for 2025-26 “prepared against a backdrop of the most challenging financial situation to face Pembrokeshire County Council since its inception,” with the projected funding gap for 2025-26 currently £34.1m and potential council tax rises of as much as 16 per cent.

The public consultation will run up to January 5; a draft budget eventually considered by Cabinet on February 10 with a final decision by full council on February 20 of next year.