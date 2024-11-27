Peter Fox raised concerns about visitors being priced out after the Welsh Government unveiled a tourism bill, which would give councils powers to charge for overnight stays.

Mr Fox told the Senedd: “This is an industry that should be supported, not exploited,” with one in seven jobs in Wales relying on tourism, equating to almost 200,000 people.

The Tories’ shadow finance secretary warned the tax could cost hundreds of jobs, with the hospitality sector already paying double the business rates of counterparts in England.

He rejected the depiction of £1.25 per person per night as minimal, saying a family with four children would have to budget an extra £50 to £60 for a week’s stay.

His colleague Darren Millar said he was angry on behalf of businesses when the tourism tax, which would raise up to £33m a year from 2027, was first mooted in 2017.

The Clwyd West Senedd member blamed the Welsh Government’s 'anti-tourism' messaging for a fall in last year’s visitor numbers which were down 14 per cent on 2019.

But Luke Fletcher welcomed the tourism bill, which was a commitment in the now-collapsed cooperation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

He said: “If you had listened to what some have said … you’d swear that in order to visit Wales you’d have to remortgage your house because it would be so expensive. That simply isn’t the case, is it?”

Mr Fletcher, who represents South Wales West, described £1.25 a night as reasonable, pointing to a lower rate of 75p for stays at hostels and camp sites.

Mike Hedges, a Labour backbencher, said visitor levies are common across Europe, with more than 60 places around the world having similar taxes.

He asked: “Why would a visitor levy affect Wales when it does not affect Spain, Greece or France – the three most visited destinations in Europe?”

In a statement on November 26, Mark Drakeford stressed the levy is rooted in fairness, with tourists being asked to make a “small” contribution to public services.