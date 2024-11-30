Castle Inn, Newport, has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

Reviews commend the pub for its exceptional food, welcoming atmosphere and friendly service.

Many reviews applaud the pub's delicious food. (Image: Google Maps) A review from this month (November 2024) said: “I ventured to the castle for a birthday lunch celebration, and it was fabulous.

“We received a warm greeting as we walked in and there was a wide and varied choice of food options. From sandwiches to steak and breakfast until 2pm. The chicken parmigiana was excellent and I would certainly have it again.

“All our food was nice and hot, and it was a great experience. Will definitely visit again next time we are in Newport.”

Meanwhile, four five-star reviews were given in the previous month (October 2024).

One of the reviews wrote: “Another marvellous Sunday lunch at the Castle Inn. The food was stunning from starter through to dessert. The welcome is always wonderful, no matter how busy.

“Everything is well organized and it’s always a pleasure to visit.”

Another review from October posted: “Booked a table in the bar for Sunday lunch, post dog walk on the beach. Excellent customer service and friendly clientele.

“Delicious homemade, fresh roast meat and vegetables. Very dog friendly. We will definitely be returning when next visiting the area.”

Four Tripadvisor users gave five-star reviews to the pub in October. (Image: Google Maps) Furthermore, one review from September 2024 said: “We had coffee and lunch at this lovely pub while on holiday. The food was fabulous - prices were very reasonable and the staff were very friendly.

“We had a problem with our car whilst there and the manager was so helpful -nothing was too much trouble. We were able to take our little dog into the bar and would wholeheartedly recommend this wonderful pub.”

For more information, visit the Castle Inn website or Facebook page.