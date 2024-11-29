Isabella Williams, from Tenby, is the founder of Sunnie Side Skin, a brand that aims to cater to the increasing demand for at-home wellness.

Isabella Williams left her marketing job to focus on the skincare brand (Image: Evoto/Isabella Williams)

The Cardiff University graduate, who studied journalism, media, and culture, decided to leave her marketing career to pursue her passion for skincare and wellness.

Ms Williams said: "The idea for Sunnie Side Skin came to life in my own bedroom.

"I used ice facials and Gua Sha for years to refresh my skin and calm my mind.

"These rituals became a lifeline for me, and I dreamed of creating a product that would make them accessible and easy for everyone."

The brand has already gained popularity on social media, with Ms Williams' TikTok video amassing nearly half a million views.

The brand's first product, Sculpt Sticks, are 2-in-1 ice facial and Gua Sha tools designed for at-home use.

Sunnie Side Skin sticks are a 2-in-1 ice facial and Gua Sha tools (Image: Isabella Williams)

The sticks, made from BPA-free food-grade silicone, are refillable and durable.

According to the brand, the Sculpt Sticks offer a range of benefits, including promoting lymphatic drainage, enhancing microcirculation, and soothing skin irritation.

They are also said to help reduce puffiness, release built-up tension, and provide a natural energy boost.

With the UK personal care industry contributing a total GDP of £28.1 billion, an increase of three per cent from 2023 and 15 per cent from 2022, Sunnie Side Skin is aiming to make a significant impact.

There is a pink and blue variant (Image: Isabella Williams)

The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and affordability aligns with the growing trend of at-home wellness.

Sunnie Side Skin is set to launch on Friday, November 29, at 7pm.

For more information, visit the Sunnie Side Skin website or follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram.