The Stackpole Singers will be performing a free Christmas concert on Sunday, December 15, starting at 7pm at the Tabernacle United Reformed Church on Main Street.

All donations on the evening will go to the Wales Air Ambulance, which needs to raise more than £11m per year to keep its vehicles in the air and on the road.

The Stackpole Singers was formed more than 15 years ago by choir leader Rebecca Evans.

The choir performs several times a year, free of charge with the aim of community fundraising and local charities.