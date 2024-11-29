The event, held at Ysgol Caer Elen, saw secondary school and college students from across the county and beyond compete in various individual and ensemble categories.

Philippa Roberts, head of Pembrokeshire Music Service, said: "Heartfelt congratulations to all the pupils who participated in the festival.

"It has been truly inspiring to see students enthusiastically sharing their musical talents in a supportive and encouraging environment."

Mared Phillips was named the overall winner (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The overall winner of the festival was Mared Phillips from Ysgol Bro Preseli.

Mared impressed the judges with her rendition of 'Le Colibri' by Ernest Chausson and her performance in the Open Woodwind competition, where she played the second movement of Saint-Saens' oboe sonata.

Other winners included Seren Barrett from Greenhill, who won the Open String competition with her performance of 'Tarantella' by WH Squire, and Iestyn Barellie, also from Greenhill, who won the Open Jazz and Open Guitar competitions with his respective performances of 'Sturdy Build' by Christopher Norton and 'Sir Duke' by Stevie Wonder.

Libby Phillips of Haverfordwest High VC School won the Open percussion class with her performance of 'Toccata' by David Glynne, and trombonist Ianto Evans of Ysgol Bro Gwaun won the Open Brass competition with his rendition of 'Thoughts of Love' by Arthur Prior.

The Open Piano competition was won by Loti Makepeace of Ysgol Bro Preseli, who performed 'Jingo' by Christopher Norton.

The Open Vocal Ensemble class was won by a vocal trio from Haverfordwest High VC School, consisting of Mia Burnett, Honey Johnston, and Briana Havard, who performed 'Close to You' by Burt Bacharach.

A piano and harp duo from Pembrokeshire College, consisting of Jenifer Rees and Eliza Bradbury, won the Open Ensemble category with their performance of 'Preseli Skies' by Monica Stadler.

The Haverfordwest High VC expressive arts band, who performed 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton John, were the winners of the Rock and Pop ensemble competition.

Winners of the open ensemble classes - harp & piano duo, HHVC Expressive Arts Band, HHVC vocal trio). (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The professional adjudicators, including Timothy Angel (vocal), Matthew Jenkins (ensemble), Catherine Hare (woodwind), Robin Hackett (brass), Karin Jenkins (strings), Bethan Harkin (piano/harp and jazz), Ben Richards (instrumental), Philip Davies (percussion, and rock and pop), were impressed with the high standard of music on display.

Mr Angel, vocal adjudicator, said: "The wealth of musical talent within Pembrokeshire Music Service is evident to see and made my job both very rewarding and difficult."

The festival also included competitions in various categories, with winners announced for each.

In the woodwind category, Imogen Holloway from YPD won the Grade 3 Flute competition, while Holly Smith from HHVC won the Grade 3 Clarinet and Sax competition.

Catrin Jones of Caer Elen won the Grade 4 Woodwind, with Ela-Gwennon Jones of Bro Preseli taking the Grade 5 Woodwind and MHS' Eryn Howlett winning the Grade 6 Woodwind.

In the brass category, Eliza Wood from Greenhill won the Grade 3 and Grade 6 brass competitions, while Eilidh Frazer of Greenhill won the Grade 4 Brass and YPD's Harry Thomas won the Grade 5 Brass competitions.

In the strings category, Sybilla Couzens won the Grade 3 strings competition, Eloise Barry of HHVC in the Grade 4 Strings, Ruby Rapi of Bro Preseli in the Grade 5 Strings and Annabel John of YPD picked up the Grade 6 Strings.

In the piano and harp category, Hywel Davies from Bro Preseli won the Grade 3 and 4 piano and harp competition, Ruby Kleinjans won Grade 5 and YPD's Tom Bridger won the Grade 6.

In the percussion category, Poppy Delaney from HHVC won the Drum Kit Grade 3-6 competition, while Libby Phillips from HHVC won the Overall Open Percussion and Open Tuned Percussion categories and Osian Ridgway of Ysgol Henry Tudor picked up a win in the Open Drum Kit category.

In the jazz category, Matthew Picton from MHS won the Jazz Grade 3-5 competition.

In the vocals category, Pixie Coast from HHVC won the Musical Theatre and Classical Vocals Years 7-9 competition, while Sophia Jones of Ysgol Henry Tudor won the Pop Vocals Years 7-9 Category and Sara Gwilliam of HHVC earned first in the Musical Theatre & Classical Vocals Years 10-13 category. Beca Phillips of Bro Preseli won the Pop Vocals Years 10-13.

In the ensembles category, Roberta Gale from YPD and Eva Corr from Redhill won the Instrumental Ensembles Grade 5- competition.