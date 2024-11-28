In a prime location at one of the entrances to Pembroke Dock the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel has been derelict since a fire in March 2019, which brought emergency services from as far afield as Ammanford, Aberystwyth and Swansea.

A previous planning application for the demolition of the hotel and siting of a residential care home and linked bungalows was submitted in October 2022 and which was subsequently granted permission in February 2023.

This permission, in outline, is still live and allows for the loss of the hotel use of the site and its alternative redevelopment as a residential care home.

The site has now been purchased by Castell Group Property Specialists who specialise in delivering affordable housing in South Wales and have undertaken a joint development deal with Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) and that deal was agreed back in April.

Castell Group Property Specialists, through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, now wants to demolish what is left of the hotel, with a development of affordable housing units, with landscaping and ecological enhancements, the housing being 100 per cent affordable, in a mix of a mix of social rent and affordable housing.

Initial discussions with the council were for 38 affordable units, which has been lowered to 35 in a mix of 16 one-bed units, 11 two-bed units, six three-bed units and two four- bed units.

The applicants say: “The application offers an opportunity to find a solution to the redevelopment of the site, which has now been vacant and derelict now for some five years, and to make a significant contribution towards meeting the affordable housing needs of the area. The proposal is unique in that the scheme would be in the form of 100 per cent affordable housing.”

The application is recommended for conditional approval at the December 3 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee.

2019 fire

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has previously said the 2019 fire was started by a deliberate act.

Following a fire investigation, Dyfed-Powys Police said they found there to be insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.