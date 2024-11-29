Bishop Wyn, a former Bishop of St David’s, will discuss St David's Cathedral’s turbulent 17th-century history.

Known for his interest in the cathedral’s history, Bishop Wyn’s previous lectures have been well received.

His upcoming talk will delve into the 1600s, a challenging period for the cathedral.

During this time, the Civil Wars led to roofs being stripped of lead, resulting in the ruin of side chapels.

There were even plans to abandon St David’s in favour of a centrally located cathedral, possibly near the Bishops’ Palace in Abergwili.

The lecture will take place on Friday, December 6, at the Pembrokeshire Archives in Prendergast, Haverfordwest, at 2.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend and hear about this significant chapter in the history of St David’s Cathedral.